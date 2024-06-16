Search
Third Africa Trade, Investment Summit Underway in Addis Ababa


Addis ababa: The Third Africa Trade and Investment Summit officially kicked off today in Addis Ababa, bringing together a wide array of stakeholders from across the continent.

According to Ethiopian News Agency, the summit is designed to facilitate the exchange of best practices and success stories among investors and business leaders, to promote sustainable economic growth across Africa.

Participants include high-level government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and members of the diplomatic corps based on the continent.

The event is expected to catalyze unlocking Africa’s vast investment opportunities and boosting cross-border trade, while inspiring greater collaboration among African nations.

