Reactions have been bitter on social media and in the Fin Barrière Essec neighbourhood in the Douala 5 subdivision after the video of the torture of Marie Therese and her friend Chimène Ngo Bahop went viral.

“Minette received a call from her friend, asking her to come along to see Nastou who has been calling incessantly… Both ladies went to see Nastou at 4 Etages in Bonaberi and we all saw the outcome…” A relative of Marie Therese told the media.

This was the start of a dull denouement for these teenage girls who reportedly suffered inhumane treatment at the hands of their predators. Marie Therese Ngo Lingock 16 years was shaved, and beaten mercilessly by her attackers on the grounds that she was having an affair with the lover of their friend (Rachel). Marie Therese who succeeded in escaping the female wrath, alerted her friend Ngo Bahop who rushed in to fight back but was given worse treatment with an inflammable liquid poured on her.

Marie Therese Ngo Lingock travelled to Douala to spend the holiday with her mum but reportedly left to her grandmother at Fin Barrière Essec. It is alleged she had been missing for 5 days and was living in a boy’s house. The boy we learnt had a parallel affair with (Rachel… Still missing) who ganged up with her friends to carry on the macabre acts.

At press time, three girls aged 15,16 and 17 on the video had been remanded in custody at the Mambanda gendarmerie brigade in the Bonaberi-Douala 4 district. Ngo Lingock has been found by forces of law and order while her friend Ngo Bahop is responding to treatment.

It is alleged the girls are all part of an escort network that is operating in Douala.

Girl gang seems to be a growing phenomenon in Cameroon, as in June 2022, a girl called Minette suffered the same fate in Buea for entertaining a relationship with a man who already had a girlfriend and a baby.

Source: Cameroon News Agency