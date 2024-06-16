

Ekona: Three separatists were killed during a military ambush in Ekona town, South West region, resulting in the death of a well-known separatist fighter, identified as ‘Never Lack.’





According to Cameroon News Agency, members of the Cameroonian armed forces apprehended a separatist fighter named Angaiboh Luther. He later led them to the ambush of ‘Never Lack’ and his associates. The exchange of gunfire resulted in Never Lack’s death, while two others managed to escape the scene, reportedly with bullet wounds.





Residents awoke to discover three corpses abandoned at the Ekona motorpark. The bodies were identified as belonging to the separatists killed on Wednesday. Among the bodies was Luther, who had been apprehended earlier.

