Three Separatists Killed in Military Ambush in Ekona


Ekona: Three separatists were killed during a military ambush in Ekona town, South West region, resulting in the death of a well-known separatist fighter, identified as ‘Never Lack.’



According to Cameroon News Agency, members of the Cameroonian armed forces apprehended a separatist fighter named Angaiboh Luther. He later led them to the ambush of ‘Never Lack’ and his associates. The exchange of gunfire resulted in Never Lack’s death, while two others managed to escape the scene, reportedly with bullet wounds.



Residents awoke to discover three corpses abandoned at the Ekona motorpark. The bodies were identified as belonging to the separatists killed on Wednesday. Among the bodies was Luther, who had been apprehended earlier.

Recent Post

Calendar

April 2025
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  

Recent Post

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025, Equatorial Guinea Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Recent Post

Categories