Titus Glovers asks Tema Newtown youth to allow investigations into deaths



Mr Daniel Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, has called on the youth of Tema Newtown to allow investigations to be carried out by the Police on the shooting of some youth in the area by the Navy.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a clash ensued between the Navy and the youth groups who were on a final procession to celebrate the Kplejoo festival.

Mr Glover made the call after conferring with the Tema Traditional Council on Saturday on the issue that had created tension in the town.

He said, ‘We came here basically to speak to the Traditional Council, console them, and also address the youth. You can see the tension is so high in town because of the killings and the injuries.’

He added that even though the incident was so painful, they want the due process to continue; therefore, the youth should support him, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, and the Tema Regional Police Commander to ensure they are able to address the problem fast.

‘Police are doing their investigations

; the Metro Security Council will sit on the issue from Monday and will be referred to us in the region, then quickly, we will look at them,’ he stated.

He gave the assurance that there would be no recurrence of such an incident in Tema Newtown, stating, however, that, ‘the Navy should know how to comport themselves; I am appealing to them; I was part of the festival; last Saturday I danced with my people; the Police are able to comport themselves, so when they are meeting the crowd, they should at least slow down.’

The Regional Minister designate noted that I was at the Hospital with the Police commander on Friday night after the incident occurred, saying, ‘I saw the two dead and the three seriously injured, one with a pellet inside the thigh and the other two seriously injured. From there, I went to the naval base to meet the flag officer commanding to have a brief discussion.’

He pleaded with the media not to inflame passions with the incident but to help calm the youth.

