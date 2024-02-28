Today is 76th anniversary of 28th February Christianburg Crossroad Shooting



Ghana will today mark the 76th anniversary of the 28th February Christianburg Crossroad Shooting.

There will be a solemn flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony, which is held every year, to honour the three ex-servicemen, Sergeant Adjetey, Cpl Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey, who were killed in 1948 by the colonial police whilst matching to Osu Castle to present a petition to the then Governor and Commander-in-Chief, Sir Gerald Creasy.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Baeuumia, is expected to lay a wreath on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana.

Wreaths will also be laid on behalf of the security services, Veterans, and on behalf of Traditional Authorities.

One will also be laid on behalf of the fallen soldiers.

Every year, a parade contingent consisting of officers from the Ghana Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Veterans Association of Ghana is held to commemorate the Day.

Source: Ghana News Agency