Trailblazing Cameroonian mathematician recognized by UNESCO, takes home FCFA 30M

Cameroonian mathematician, Dr. Abdon Atangana has been recognized by the United Nations Educational Scientifice and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for his trailblazing work in mathematics.

The recognition took place on June 19 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France where the 37-year-old was recognized for his “significant contributions to the field of mathematics, particularly in the areas of fractional calculus, fractional differential equations, and mathematical modelling” according to a release from UNESCO which CNA has seen.

According to UNESCO, Atangana’s expertise in the aforementioned mathematical specialty enables other scientists “to solve real-life problems such as the spread of infectious diseases, heat transfer problems, groundwater flow and contamination or weather patterns” and can also be used in the development of the cruise control function in cars.

Atangana’s work is also “contributing to new strategies for minimizing energy consumption and optimizing renewable energy systems”.

The scientist was not immediately reachable for comment when contacted by CNA South Africa correspondent, Hans Ngala.

However, it should be noted that Atangana is a lecturer at the University of the Free State in South Africa and has also been recognized by the university for his groundbreaking findings.

His recent recognition by UNESCO was alongside four other scientists in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines. He and another scientist from Egypt were the only two to be recognized from Africa; and each went home with prize money of $50,000 USD (about FCFA 30 Million).

Source: Cameroon News Agency