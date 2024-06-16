

Kiambu: A nationwide vaccination campaign against Measles-Rubella (MR) and Typhoid is now underway, led by the Ministry of Health.





According to Kenya News Agency, the 10-day initiative, set to run from July 5 to July 14, 2025, targets children in all 47 counties. The campaign aims to vaccinate approximately 7.5 million children aged 9 to 59 months against measles-rubella and 21 million children aged 9 months to 14 years against typhoid.





The campaign was locally launched in Thika at a stakeholders’ meeting, where leaders, health officials, youth, and the community united to urge parents to ensure their children receive these free, life-saving vaccinations against disease outbreaks. ‘Kenyans can rest assured that these vaccines are safe, having received approval from our government and global health agencies. We therefore urge all parents to bring their children forward for vaccination, as we are dedicated to reaching every child.’





‘This is not merely a vaccination drive. It is about securing Kenya’s future, one child at a time,’ stated Kiambu County Immunisation Coordinator Bernard Mwenga. The vaccinations will be available at health facilities, schools, churches, and mosques, with mobile outreach teams specifically targeting remote areas.





In 2025 alone, measles has spread to 25 counties, with over 150 confirmed cases. This outbreak underscores critical gaps in the country’s immunisation coverage: only 83% for the first measles-rubella dose and a mere 60% for the second. These figures fall significantly short of the 95% coverage needed to effectively prevent outbreaks.





Typhoid poses an equally grave threat, with Kenya reporting nearly 100,000 new cases every year. The disease disproportionately impacts vulnerable children in informal settlements and communities without access to clean water and proper sanitation. Compounding the issue, climate change and rapid urbanisation have worsened the spread of drug-resistant typhoid strains. Fortunately, the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) offers up to five years of protection with just a single dose.





On their part, the residents expressed confidence in the campaign, applauding the government’s efforts to reach children in their communities, schools, and places of worship. To further boost awareness, posters and announcements have been widely distributed across Thika Town and its surrounding areas.





The Ministry, in collaboration with county governments, the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and local civil society groups, will ensure smooth vaccine delivery and accurate record-keeping. This partnership aims to eliminate measles and drastically reduce typhoid infections as part of Kenya’s broader national public health strategy, underscoring both the constitutional right to health and the vital need to protect all children from preventable diseases.

