

The Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo, and Tongo (BONABOTO), an advocacy civil society organisation, has called on government to address the infrastructure deficit in the Upper East Region to enhance socio-economic development.

According to the organisation, the region is confronted with various developmental challenges, including serious infrastructure deficits such as poor roads, lack of an airport, poor health facilities, and security issues.

This, it noted, was drawing back development of the region while denying its people the opportunities some of these infrastructures provided.

Professor Samuel Awinkine Atintono, the National President of BONABOTO, made this call at its 13th biannual delegates` congress held at Gbeogo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

It was held on the theme: ‘Promoting Peaceful Coexistence, Protecting the Environment for Sustainable Development: The Role of BONABOTO.’

Prof Atintono said BONABOTO had been pushing for the construction of the airport, which already had so

me groundwork at Sumbrungu, and called on the government and all partners, especially the mining companies to ensure its construction.

He also appealed to ethnic groups in the region to co-exist peacefully to ensure the needed development.

‘You will all attest to the fact that there has never been any record of development where conflict exists. Conflict comes to destroy, and in our case, it will aggravate our already deprived areas, and we would therefore like to see all ethnic groups in the region co-exist? peacefully,’ he stated.

Highlighting some of the achievements of BONABOTO, the National President said over 200 students had received various BONABOTO Education Assistance Fund (BEAF) scholarships since its launch in 2001.

He said the organisation had also, among other things, contributed an amount of GH15,000 in support of the Upper East Regional Dialysis Centre Project.

It also facilitated the implementation of Gurune language in basic schools within BONABOTO areas while currently working on WAEC`

s approval for its external examination, he added.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, in a speech, reiterated that the government was working with relevant stakeholders to start the construction of the airport and facilitate its completion and the ongoing passport office project before the end of the year 2024.

He, however, said despite the fact that the region was abound with varied natural resources in commercial quantities, it remained one of the poorest in the country.

The Minister called on BONABOTO to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council and the academic institutions to come up with a Regional Development Strategic Plan to capitalise on the human and material resources the region was endowed with to turn its fortunes around.

Very Reverend Father Monsignor Roger Abotiyuure, Patron and Founding father of BONABOTO, urged the members to stay united and continue to advocate for the advancement of development for the people.

