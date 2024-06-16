

Wajir: The governments of the United Kingdom and Turkey commissioned newly constructed Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) classrooms and unveiled learning materials at Hodhan and Barwako Primary Schools in Wajir County.





According to Kenya News Agency, the education aid is a collaborative effort between the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in partnership with the Wajir County Government. This initiative aims to enhance access to early childhood education throughout the county.





During the launch event, Wajir County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo expressed gratitude to the donors on behalf of the national government. He emphasized that support at the foundational level of education can have significant long-term benefits, such as reducing early marriages, school dropouts, and teenage pregnancies.





Ngumo highlighted that this initiative is expected to boost enrollment and instill the value of education among young children. FCDO Deputy Development Director Eduarda Mendon§a Gray reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting education in Wajir County through teacher training and learning materials. She noted that this global partnership, under the Inspire Programme, has trained over 500 teachers and supported 264 schools with learning materials.





Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi elaborated on the current educational landscape, stating that 368 ECDE centers in Wajir County serve 28,686 learners, with 543 trained teachers. He also mentioned plans to recruit 120 more teachers, including 20 for learners with special needs, and urged development partners to continue supporting infrastructure and water access, particularly in remote areas.





The Inspire project has further contributed to the training of 13 instructional coaches and 19 master trainers, aimed at mentoring teachers across the county.

