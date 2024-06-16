

Addis ababa: The United Nations (UN) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have commended Ethiopia’s significant strides in transforming its food systems.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu visited the Lemi Kora Agricultural Market Center as part of the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit +4, which Ethiopia is co-hosting alongside Italy and the United Nations.





The second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake +4 is taking place from July 27 to 29, 2025, in Addis Ababa. During the visit, the two UN officials praised Ethiopia’s tangible progress toward food sovereignty and improved nutrition outcomes, highlighting the country’s commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.





In addition to participating in the summit and holding talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the UN and FAO leaders toured the Dejazmach Wondirad School Student Feeding Center, an initiative that underscores Ethiopia’s dedication to sustainable school nutrition programs.





Other high-level delegates, including Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo and UN Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Claver Gatete, visited the Gulele Integrated Mothers’ Bakery Center. The site exemplifies Ethiopia’s community-based approach to nutrition and food sovereignty.





Minister of Agriculture Girma Amente and State Minister of Health Dereje Duguma accompanied the delegations during the site visits. The summit places a strong focus on integrating indigenous food systems into the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate resilience frameworks.

