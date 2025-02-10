Unforgettable New Year’s Celebration at Yafe Fair in Yaounde: 1xBet’s Festive Lights and Magical Moments



Yaounde: New Year’s holidays are an exciting event with a pleasant aftertaste of magic. An atmosphere of joy and fun, seasoned with gifts – what could be better? This was the mood at the Yafe fair in Yaounde. From December 20 to January 5, event participants played football, took part in a gaming consoles tournament, danced to the best music hits and had a blast.





According to Cameroon News Agency, participation in New Year’s events in Cameroon has become a good tradition for 1xBet. The reliable betting company gave the fair’s guests positive energy and delighted them with valuable prizes.





The scale of the 16-day party is astounding. More than 3 million people enjoyed the festive atmosphere at the Palais de Congr©. The event’s rich New Year’s program set the right mood. Performances by stilt walkers and jugglers added a pinch of magic to the event, and the appearance of energetic dancers on stage charged the guests with drive.





The highlight of the fair was the drawing for valuable prizes. To try luck and compete for cool gifts, one had to deposit at least 10,000 XAF or 20,000 XAF on the 1xBet platform. In total, 2 drawings were held and 193 lucky winners received their New Year gifts: caps, T-shirts, headphones, New Year calendars, sets of sweets, a projector, a TV, and a scooter.





Lady Fortune delighted Eugene Wabo Fotso with her dazzling smile. He was lucky to win the super prize – a brand-new scooter!





The festive event was a great success and gave us many pleasant memories. We will definitely gather again to repeat it. Play with 1xBet and see you again at our favorite fair!

