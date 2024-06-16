

Addis ababa: The 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) kicked off this morning in the presence of heads of state from several countries and delegations from international organizations in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, the summit is being attended by several heads of state, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The event is co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, along with the United Nations. It aims to reflect on global progress in food systems transformation, strengthen collaboration, and unlock finance and investments to accelerate action towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





The summit has attracted leaders from various nations, including heads of state, ministers, researchers, youth advocates, and representatives from civil society organizations worldwide.

