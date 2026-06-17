Strategic expansion of botanical extracts portfolio strengthens regional support for beauty and personal care and pharmaceutical customers

Univar Solutions Expands Exclusive Beauty, Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical Ingredients Partnership with American Distilling in EMEA Univar Solutions Expands Exclusive Beauty, Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical Ingredients Partnership with American Distilling in EMEA ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC (“Univar Solutions” or “the Company”), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an expanded distribution partnership with American Distilling through its Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions division. Under the new agreement, Univar Solutions will distribute American Distilling’s portfolio of high-quality, natural specialty ingredients. The agreement includes traditional witch hazel (alcohol-free options and customizable grades) for personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications across select European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets*.

“Partnering with American Distilling in EMEA helps position us as a leading and trusted distributor for this product range while strengthening our botanical extract offering,” said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. “We’ve long supported these specialty ingredients in North America, and with a robust supply chain and experienced technical teams now available regionally, we’re able to offer local stock and faster supply availability to customers.”

Witch hazel is a multifunctional botanical extract used in facial care, cleansers, body washes, hair care, eye gels, and personal hygiene products. Native to the woodlands of the Northeastern United States, this Hamamelis-derived ingredient offers natural astringent, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial benefits. As a gentle, plant-based alternative to synthetic astringents, it supports a broad range of applications, from toners and moisturizers to pads, ointments, creams, sprays, and therapeutic formulations, enhancing both natural content and overall product performance.

“This partnership represents an important step in bringing high-quality United States Pharmacopeia (USP) witch hazel products to customers across the EMEA region,” said Bryan Jackowitz, vice president of American Distilling, Inc. “By collaborating with Univar Solutions, we are now able to market our full portfolio of cosmetic and pharmaceutical witch hazel extracts, giving customers greater flexibility to identify the solution that best fits their specific application needs, with a robust distribution infrastructure to help strengthens their supply chains. We are excited about the long-term potential of this collaboration and look forward to growing together.”

With the addition of this portfolio, Univar Solutions further solidifies its position as a leading distributor of high-performance ingredients for brands shaping the next generation of beauty, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. Customers benefit from the Company’s comprehensive formulation support, advanced laboratory capabilities, deep market insights, and robust distribution network. The Company also offers access to its global Solution Center in Essen, Germany, providing regional support for product development and scale-up.

Learn more about Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions’ portfolio and technical capabilities.

*Markets in agreement include: Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Herzegovina, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Ireland,, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Moldovia, Monaco, Morrocco, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world’s leading producers. With one of the industry’s largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About American Distilling

American Distilling is committed to maintaining our position as the industry leader, supplying the health and beauty care and pharmaceutical industries with the highest quality, sustainable distilled Witch Hazel ingredient products. Their talented staff of professionals is dedicated to providing the highest standards of customer service, personal integrity, and consumer value. Each day, they demonstrate their expertise by producing “excellence assured” ingredients for formulations and assisting with new product development to form long-term partnerships with their valued customers. Learn more at americandistilling.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

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