

Meru: Kenyan Universities have been urged to carry out intensive research and innovations as a way to create jobs for the unemployed population in the country. Speaking during a three-day International Conference by Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST), Industrialist Narendra ‘Guru’ Raval urged the institutions to upscale research and innovation projects in order to accelerate job creation to reduce incidents of protests by young people.





According to Kenya News Agency, Mr. Raval, who is the chairman of the giant Devki Group of Companies, expressed his concern over the persistent unrests by the Gen Z youth group. He blamed the discontent among the youth on unemployment and abuse of the young population by politicians, adding that industry players were ready to aid the universities in commercializing viable innovative products.





MUST Vice Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo said the institution has spearheaded research on clay-based cement, production of animal feed from Black Soldier Flies, value addition of miraa, as well as precision agriculture and is keen to commercialize them to raise funds for the varsity. ‘Scientists at MUST have come up with a ground-breaking innovation, a clay-based cement to address climate change and to lower the cost of housing. The clay-based cement is an innovation that aims at offering alternative climate-friendly and cheaper cement to address rising demand for affordable housing,’ said Professor Odhiambo.





Prof Odhiambo said the institution was focusing on precision agriculture research. ‘We intend to set up the first center for precision agriculture in Africa in partnership with Italian institutions. This will go a long way in addressing the challenges affecting food production in the continent,’ he said. To strengthen collaboration with international institutions, the VC said the varsity was setting up a Department of Foreign Languages.





Raval said such innovations have potential for job creation to address unemployment challenges. ‘The protests by the youth are a result of joblessness, hunger, and abuse by politicians. We must move with speed and change our perception and use our innovations to keep the youth busy. No Kenyan enjoys the loss of the young people in protests,’ Raval stated. He said Devki Group of Companies was ready to collaborate with Meru University in research on iron ore within Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties where deposits exist.





‘There are a lot of iron ore deposits in the region and I would urge the university to focus on researching the viability of mining. I am willing to buy the iron ore from this region,’ Raval said. He told the participants that his companies aimed to employ more than 30,000 Kenyans directly, up from the current 14,000 in various investments across the country.





Dr Jemimah Onsare, the director of research at the Ministry of Education, rooted for increased innovations, adding that it would get the Gen Z generation out of the streets. Onsare said the establishment of the State Department of Science, Research and Innovation was a pointer that the government was keen on supporting research in higher education. The Council Chairman Prof James Ireri said the institution had put aside resources to support production and commercialization of innovations after incubation.

