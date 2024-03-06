Updates: 67th Independence Day Celebrations

Twenty-nine contingents from 29 Schools have participated in the 67th Independence Day parade.
Present were Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Yao Gomado Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, among others.
Biakoye District, Oti Region
Tapa-Abotoase, 10:57AM
About 768 pupils, teachers and other recognised groups have taken pat in a parade at Tapa-Abotoase to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.
Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) was the Reviewing Officer for the celebration on the theme: ‘Our Democracy, Our Pride.’
Independence Day Parade
Nkwanta, 10:45AM
Asokore-Mampong
Kumasi, 10:35
Pupils from Garden City Special School marching at the 67th Independence Day parade in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.
Ho: 67th Independence Day events
Ho, 10:30AM
Western Regional Minister, Service Chiefs inspect Independence Day parade
Sekondi, 10:25AM
The Western R
egional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and some security service chiefs inspect the Independence Day parade, at Sekondi Gyandu Park.
Independence Parade underway at Kumasi Academy
Kumasi, 9:38AM
Scenes from Koforidua Youth Resource Centre, venue for the National Independence Parade
Koforidua, 9:30AM
Upper East Regional Minister inspects parade
Bolgatanga, 9:00AM
Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, inspects the parade before marching begins to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.
Ablekuma North Municipal Independence Day parade
Kwashieman, 8:58AM
A total of 22 contingents, compromising 12 schools, seven cadets, and three bands are participating in the 67th Independence Day parade at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools.
Bolgatanga ready for 67th Independence Day parade
Bolgatanga, 8:48AM
The various security agencies, cadet corps, pupils, students among others have taken their positions for the Independence Day march past to begin.
All set for Independence Day Parade
at Dambai
Dambai, 8:44AM
All is set for the anniversary match at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipal area in Oti Region.
NDC salutes the people of Ghana
Accra, 8:20AM
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ghana on the occasion of the 67th Independence Day.
A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Independence Day was a moment for solemn reflection on the nation’s journey and resilience in the face of persistent challenges.
