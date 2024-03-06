Updates: 67th Independence Day Celebrations



Twenty-nine contingents from 29 Schools have participated in the 67th Independence Day parade.

Present were Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Yao Gomado Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, among others.

Biakoye District, Oti Region

Tapa-Abotoase, 10:57AM

About 768 pupils, teachers and other recognised groups have taken pat in a parade at Tapa-Abotoase to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.

Madam Millicent Kabuki Carboo, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) was the Reviewing Officer for the celebration on the theme: ‘Our Democracy, Our Pride.’

Independence Day Parade

Nkwanta, 10:45AM

Asokore-Mampong

Kumasi, 10:35

Pupils from Garden City Special School marching at the 67th Independence Day parade in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.

Ho: 67th Independence Day events

Ho, 10:30AM

Western Regional Minister, Service Chiefs inspect Independence Day parade

Sekondi, 10:25AM

The Western R

egional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah and some security service chiefs inspect the Independence Day parade, at Sekondi Gyandu Park.

Independence Parade underway at Kumasi Academy

Kumasi, 9:38AM

Scenes from Koforidua Youth Resource Centre, venue for the National Independence Parade

Koforidua, 9:30AM

Upper East Regional Minister inspects parade

Bolgatanga, 9:00AM

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, inspects the parade before marching begins to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.

Ablekuma North Municipal Independence Day parade

Kwashieman, 8:58AM

A total of 22 contingents, compromising 12 schools, seven cadets, and three bands are participating in the 67th Independence Day parade at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools.

Bolgatanga ready for 67th Independence Day parade

Bolgatanga, 8:48AM

The various security agencies, cadet corps, pupils, students among others have taken their positions for the Independence Day march past to begin.

All set for Independence Day Parade

at Dambai

Dambai, 8:44AM

All is set for the anniversary match at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipal area in Oti Region.

NDC salutes the people of Ghana

Accra, 8:20AM

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ghana on the occasion of the 67th Independence Day.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Independence Day was a moment for solemn reflection on the nation’s journey and resilience in the face of persistent challenges.

Source: Ghana News Agency