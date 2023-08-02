The government has given authorization for the ride-hailing network operated by Russian multinational technology corporation Yandex, Yango, to operate in Cameroon.

The move made on August 16, 2023, by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, has been widely welcomed by Cameroonians.

“I was happy when I heard the news. I have been a victim of so many attacks in public taxis especially at night because of the nature of my job. But since I started using Yango, I have felt so safe. Their vehicles are very safe and comfortable and just for you alone, you do not have to share with someone. Though expensive, but very reliable. I think this is a good move by the government to ensure the safety of Cameroonians,” a user stated.

“At least now, one can be able to relax. I always send a command to Yango wherever I am and at any time they will let me know how long it will take them to arrive at my location. They are very professional, have very clean cars, and professional drivers. I prefer to pay much on the transportation with them that go for public transportation where I will be scared throughout my ride,” another user told CNA.

Yango on its part expressed gratitude and promised to bring out the best technological solutions and financial investments to Cameroon.

“Yango welcomes the MINT decision and thanks the Ministry for their thorough and transparent approach. As an international digital platform operating across 20+ countries, we are happy to be able to resume bringing the best technological solutions and financial investments to Cameroon, which we consider to be one of our key African markets,” Clovis Pilla, Country manager for Cameroon at Yango said

He further stated; “This authorization enables our partners, Cameroonian transport companies, to continue digitizing their operations, creating jobs and income opportunities by bringing simple, fast, secure, and affordable innovative transportation solutions to many Cameroonians who have been using the Yango app for getting their rides since 2021,”

The license is valid for one year and can be renewed, CNA learned.

Yango has been in hot trouble since its inception in 2021 in the major cities of Yaounde and Douala, following complaints from road transport trade unions that it was operating clandestinely and unfairly competing with regular cab service providers. They were later suspended in February 2023, for alleged noncompliance

Source: Cameroon News Agency