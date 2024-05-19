Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed champion



Tyson Fury suffered a split-decision points defeat on a dramatic night in Saudi Arabia as Oleksandr Usyk became boxing’s first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

On a grand stage and on a legacy-defining night, Briton Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.

In a tense wait for the scorecards to be read out, Fury appeared convinced of victory before a stony-faced Usyk broke down in tears when he was confirmed as the winner.

The scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 for the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

It meant Fury, 35, lost for the first time in a 16-year professional career. He will get an immediate opportunity for revenge with a rematch planned for later this year.

‘I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority,’ a defiant Fury said in the ring.

‘His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.’

‘It was one o

f the daftest decisions in boxing. I’ll be back.’

Usyk takes the WBC belt from Fury, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection.

The 37-year-old remains unbeaten and is the first boxer in almost 25 years to stand tall as the sport’s sole heavyweight world champion.

‘Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day,’ Usyk said.

‘I am ready for a rematch.’

