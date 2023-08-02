

The Veteran Association of Ghana (VAG) on Christmas Day donated hampers to 17 veterans on admission at the 37 Military Hospital.

VAG is an organisation for Military Personnel who retire honourably from the service.

Capt. Ben Edmund Duah (Rtd), Executive Director of VAG, said the gesture was to show love and support veterans who were sick.

‘We have realised that some of our men are on admission and we decided to come and lend them our support to make them know that even in this situation, they have friends who care about them,’ he said.

The retired captain appealed to the Military authorities to support their retired officers on dialysis as most of them could not afford the cost of treatment.

Capt. Duah said the presentation of hampers had become an annual gesture of the Administration to put smiles on the face of members of all ranks on admission at the 37 Military Hospital during the Yuletide.

The Officer on duty during the visit, Flying Officer Christiana Afriyie, who conducted the team from VAG, exp

ressed gratitude to the Executive Director and his entourage on behalf of all the Ex- military personnel for the concern and care shown.

Source:Ghana News Agency