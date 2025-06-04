NEW YORK and MEXICO CITY, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a global innovator in edge computing and AI-driven platforms, and StarGroup, one of Mexico’s most dynamic and visionary telecommunications and entertainment providers, are proud to announce a strategic alliance to accelerate digital inclusion, connectivity and entertainment services across underserved rural communities in Mexico.

Empowering Communities Through Technology and Vision

As Mexico advances its national mission for universal internet access, Veea and StarGroup are combining their technological strengths and market leadership to deliver high-performance, cybersecure, and affordable digital services to remote areas that have historically been left behind. This transformative partnership reflects a bold step and an unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide and true digital equity for millions of Mexicans. Moreover, from cloud-managed entertainment to intelligent edge networking, this partnership aims to fuel education, commerce, and innovation for communities that have long been digitally excluded.

With deep local expertise and a growing presence across the country, StarGroup is uniquely positioned to drive innovation at the edge of connectivity, leveraging Veea’s cutting-edge technology. StarGroup’s deployment of Veea’s virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) platform marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout that will provide intelligent internet access, IoT integration, and cloud-based applications directly to users’ Wi-Fi-enabled devices—including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. “At StarGroup, we believe technology should be a tool for empowerment, not exclusion,” said Monica Aguirre, CEO of StarGroup. “This partnership with Veea allows us to bring real solutions to real communities—solutions that go far beyond entertainment and connectivity. We are investing in a future where every Mexican family, regardless of geography, can participate in the digital economy.”

Deployed with satellite backhaul and powered by compact VeeaHub devices and VeeaWare software, the service supports not only seamless connectivity but also a wide range of local IoT applications—from precision agriculture and energy monitoring to public safety and asset tracking. StarGroup is not just deploying infrastructure; it is building the foundation for a smarter, more inclusive Mexico.

“StarGroup’s adoption of vTBA platform reinforces the growing demand for cost-effective, intelligent connectivity at the edge,” added Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. “This collaboration extends far beyond internet access—it empowers communities with real-time AI-driven applications, with the ability to cache content at the edge including for tele-education, tele-medicine, entertainment and precision agriculture, along with the tools that enable the end-users to easily develop applications serving their specific use cases and participate in the digital economy.”

About StarGroup

StarGroup is a forward-thinking Mexican telecommunications and entertainment company committed to redefining connectivity for families across the country. Through its STAR brands—including StarTV (pay television), StarGo (internet), StarLine (mobile services), and StarLink (telecommunications), etc.—the company delivers high-quality, reliable services powered by advanced satellite technology, reaching regions beyond the scope of traditional networks.

With a strong foundation in innovation, customer focus, and social responsibility, StarGroup leverages global partnerships and cutting-edge infrastructure to provide inclusive digital access, foster community development, and promote cultural enrichment. Its integrated approach to entertainment, media, tourism, and connectivity, positions StarGroup as a catalyst for digital transformation in Mexico’s most underserved regions.

Learn more at www.stargroup.com.mx.

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, edge AI with AI-driven cybersecurity in fully integrated all-in-one VeeaHub® products. Similar to cloud-management of smartphones and other user devices, VeeaHub products are cloud- and locally-managed with equivalent capabilities on VeeaCloud . Applications and services running on VeeaHub devices benefit from cybersecure connections with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), optionally, with a highly simplified, plug and play, 5G-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering.

Veea Edge Platform enables network slicing with direct connections from anywhere, through the wide area optical fiber, cellular and satellite networks, to network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices on the local area networks, which may be on a mesh cluster created by VeeaHub products. This unique capability enables service providers to offer subscription-based services for one or a group of devices, sensors, machines or other endpoints on the local area networks.

VeeaWare software stack provides for a virtualized software environment to run applications in Secured Docker containers on VeeaHub products and third-party APs and servers with orchestration. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications with inferencing or federated learning to cost-effectively enable Edge AI for most enterprise use cases. Veea has received numerous recognitions by Gartner Group, Market Reports World’s and IoT Evolution for Edge Computing and Edge AI since 2021. For more information about Veea and its product offerings, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

