Verify information before broadcasting to avoid misinformation – UEW



The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has urged the media and other stakeholders to verify information from credible sources before dissemination to avoid misconceptions and misinformation.

A statement signed by Mrs Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah, the Acting Registrar, UEW, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Management was deeply concerned about recent reports suggesting a ban on the university’s operations in Nigeria.

Setting the records straight, the statement said contrary to those reports, the UEW had not collaborated with any educational institution in Nigeria nor had affiliations with any institution over the last decade for the purposes of awarding degrees.

‘The UEW does not maintain any satellite campuses, physical establishment, nor remote operations within Nigeria,’ it said.

‘The UEW’s commitment has always remained focused on delivering quality education at its esteemed campuses in Ghana.’

The University had maintained a transparent and direct admission process for forei

gn applicants aspiring to study with it and did not engage nor collaborate with agents, representative or intermediaries in Nigeria nor elsewhere, the statement said.

‘Any individual or entity claiming to represent the UEW in such capacity is engaging in fraudulent activities and does not have the university’s endorsement or authorisation to do so.’

Source: Ghana News Agency