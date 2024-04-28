Veterinary Day: Veterinary Medical Association celebrates veterinarians



?The Ghana Veterinary Medical Association (GVMA) has acknowledged the enormous contributions of veterinarians in the country to the health of animals, people and the environment as Ghana commemorates the 2024 World Veterinary Day

The GVMA said the application of veterinary science contributed not only to animal health and well-being, but also to human’s physical, mental and social wellbeing.

The commemoration of the 2024 World veterinary Day was on the theme: ‘Veterinarians are essential health workers’, which resonated with the GVMA’s quest for ensuring that the veterinary profession in Ghana continue to contribute significantly to animal and

public health delivery in the country and beyond.

A statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the Association recognised the veterinarians pivotal roles in clinical practice, disease diagnosis, food safety and inspection, scientific researches, wildlife medicine, regulatory and public health, ‘therefore, there is no doubt that veterinarians in Ghana ar

e indeed essential health providers’.

‘Veterinarians in Ghana play key roles in promoting animal, public and environmental health through the application of the One Health Approach.’

It said veterinarians worked in diverse areas in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Armed Forces, Wild life Division of Forestry Commission, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Ports and Habours Authority, Academic and Research Institutions, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), among others.

They also collaborate with both local and international partners and researchers and carry out activities on diseases of public health and economic importance.

They participate in outbreaks investigation and control.

In commemoration of the Day, GVMA said it would continue to carry out its mandate as professionals to impact lives in the country and urged the Government, the private sector and stakeholders to continuously recognise the crit

ical roles veterinarians and called for motivation for them.

Source: Ghana News Agency