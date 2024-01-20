Vice President Bawumia inaugurates Fire Academy and Training School at Wungu



Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has inaugurated a Fire Academy and Training School at Wungu in the North East Region for training personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The new facility, constructed by the government on a land donated by the community, has dormitories, dining hall, a training square, and a three-storey building to serve as an administration block and classrooms.

? ? ?Dr Bawumia, speaking at the inauguration of the facility on Friday, said it was a modern facility that met international standards adding it was to augment the only existing fire training school located at Jamestown, Accra.

He said it was the responsibility of government to equip the GNFS with necessary equipment and tools to enable them manage fire emergencies hence the initiative to increase the number of training schools.?

? ? ?He said two more Fire Academy and Training Schools would be inaugurated by the middle of the year reiterating government’s commitment to serving the citizenry across board.

? ? ?H

e noted that an estimated three per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was lost to bushfire-related incidents adding ‘We cannot sit unconcerned when we lose a substantial amount to bushfires.’

? ? ?Dr Bawumia said the facility would promote research and development in the field of firefighting and called for collaboration among experts in the industry to improve firefighting in the country.

? ? ?The ceremony was attended by Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Yidana Zakaria, North East Regional Minister as well as traditional leaders.?

? ? ?Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Mr Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor, said the construction of the facility was indicative of government’s commitment to enhance the preparedness of fire fighters to handle dynamic challenges of the profession.

? ? ?He said the GNFS had received massive support from the Ministry of Interior and some individuals, which ensured quality service delivery.

? ? ?He said the facility wou

ld serve as a beacon of knowledge that would foster a culture of excellence as well as professionalism among personnel.

Source: Ghana News Agency