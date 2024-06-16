

Mombasa: Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Noor is urging residents who may have lost money through car break-ins to report to the nearest police station and file official statements following the arrest of nine suspects on Saturday at their hideout in Mtwapa. Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations, Commissioner Noor confirmed the arrests and emphasised the need for the suspects to be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. He noted that the criminals primarily targeted locked vehicles parked outside banks, mosques, and shopping malls.

According to Kenya News Agency, the police also impounded eight vehicles linked to the syndicate, along with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects reportedly used sophisticated gadgets to gain access to the locked cars. Commissioner Noor explained that these suspects would monitor individuals withdrawing large sums of money in bank halls, then follow and rob them in their vehicles. Noor praised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for dism

antling the syndicate, which has also been implicated in cross-border thefts in Tanzania.

Noor highlighted the scale of their operations, noting that at one point, the syndicate couldn’t carry all the Tanzanian currency due to its large denominations, bringing back what amounted to Sh15 million after conversion. He confirmed that since the launch of a massive crackdown on miscreants in September, many have been apprehended and charged with various offences. Noor assured that efforts would be intensified to prevent criminals from terrorising Mombasa residents.

The Commissioner also cautioned the media against sensationalising stories without seeking clarification from security officials, as unverified reports could damage the image of the tourist city. Additionally, Noor extolled Mombasa residents for their large-scale registration in the Taifa Care through the Social Health Authority. ‘Most of the money from SHA has come to Mombasa,’ he said.

On the housing front, Noor encouraged residents to register on t

he Boma Yangu platform to own affordable houses constructed by the government. He highlighted the ongoing Nyali Affordable Housing Project, a Sh7 billion venture on a 23-acre piece of prime land, which will transform the skyline of the V.O.K area with 1976 housing units. The project will feature Social Housing, Affordable Housing, and Market units, with a public and residential side.

The public side will include a commercial centre, a municipal market with 1000 stalls, a level four hospital, and educational facilities. Noor urged locals to seize this opportunity and avoid future blame games, promising collaboration with local leaders to raise awareness about the project.