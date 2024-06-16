

Vihiga county: Vihiga County Government on Wednesday officially unveiled newly appointed Ward administrators in a ceremony held at the county headquarters. Governor Dr. Wilber Ottichillo presided over the event, which included an inspection of a guard of honour by county enforcement officers. Addressing the officers, Governor Ottichillo emphasized on professionalism, protocol, and dedication in service delivery. ‘Work diligently without complaints, follow protocol, and make sound decisions,’ he urged, noting the youthful composition of his administration as a foundation for future progress.

According to Kenya News Agency, County Secretary Vincent Chanzu echoed the call for integrity, reminding the new administrators of their core responsibility to serve the public and ensure effective delivery of government services at the grassroots level. Among those appointed was Esther Nyonje of Wemilabi Ward, who expressed confidence and preparedness to serve. ‘Our role is to inform the public about government activitie

s and act as a bridge between the county and the community,’ she affirmed.

The ceremony, also attended by Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo and County Secretary Vincent Chanzu, marked a significant step in strengthening grassroots administration across the county.