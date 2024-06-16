

Vihiga: In a move to curb the spread of measles, rubella, and drug-resistant typhoid, the Vihiga County Government, through the Department of Health Services, has officially launched the Vihiga County Integrated Measles, Rubella, and Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine Campaign. The 10-day vaccination drive, running from July 5 to July 14, 2025, will be conducted across health facilities, schools, places of worship, and major markets in all sub-counties.





According to Kenya News Agency, Dr. Mary Anyiendah, Chief Officer in charge of Health Services, urged parents and guardians to ensure full participation, emphasizing the importance of the programme in saving lives and safeguarding the future of the county’s children. She described the campaign as a crucial intervention to prevent the resurgence of preventable diseases and called on all stakeholders including parents, teachers, religious leaders, and market traders to support the initiative.





The vaccination is free and targets children aged 9 months to 14 years. The campaign aims to vaccinate 361,000 children against typhoid and 66,000 children against measles and rubella. This initiative is part of a national effort to eliminate childhood illnesses and reduce the burden of antibiotic-resistant infections in the community.

