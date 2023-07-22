Volta Region gets state-of-the-art medical waste treatment facility

Ho, A state-of-the-art medical waste treatment facility has been commissioned for the Volta Region in Ho.

The Ho Medical Waste Treatment Facility was realised through Medical Waste Services Limited, a subsidiary of industrial conglomerate Jospong Group, in partnership with the Government and Ecosteryl, a foreign cutting edge waste technology company.

The treatment plant is a line automated system that employs microwave technologies and shredders to produce up to ten tonnes of recyclables from waste per day, with zero risk of environmental pollution or infection.

The facility is the second in the country, and comes to replace long-practiced incineration of medical waste which has health concerns.

Mr. Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Health, joined Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister to officially commission the plant, and said the President deserved praise for following through with his promise to serve all regions with modern waste treatment facilities.

He said medical waste treatment had been a challenge for the health industry, and that with ‘true collaboration the sustenance of the facilities would be guaranteed through rigorous monitoring and periodic audits.’

The Deputy Minister gave the assurance that the government would provide appropriate policies and directives to sustain the new waste treatment regime.

Dr Letsa, on his part, commended Jospong for continuing to exhibit commitment to enhancing sanitation in Ghana, and said the collaborative effort of the international conglomerate should be emulated.

He said the Region got an addition to its avenues for sustainable jobs, and appealed to all medical facilities to patronise the treatment centre.

Mr. Haidar, Executive Director of the Jospong Group, said the state of the art facilities, which are to be established in 14 of the nation’s regions, is a response to the President’s challenge, and that the Company remained committed to a clean environment.

He commended the President for the ‘vision and leadership and fostering a vibrant participation of the private sector,’ and also acknowledged the support of all stakeholders, including sector Ministers, MMDAs, the Parliament, and CSOs.

The facility is expected to produce some 200 direct and indirect jobs, and its establishment is helping develop the Akrofu site into a waste treatment complex with integrated recycling as well as a special liquid waste recycling plant.

Mamaga Akua Sabea Nyabor VII, Paramount Queen Mother of Akrofu Traditional Area, who chaired the commissioning ceremony, said the establishment of the waste complex had turned the farming community into an industrial hub and appealed that the bad roads in the area be rehabilitated.

The facility has offices and meeting rooms, and would offer training and demonstrations to health workers and other partners for effective waste management.

It is served by dedicated medical waste collection trucks that would help run a centralised treatment service for the Region.

The commissioning was attended by several stakeholders, including from the Environmental Health Department, the Ho Teaching Hospital, UHAS and the Ho School of Hygiene.

There were also chiefs from the area and beyond, and the Regional Minister led to inspect work on an Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant ongoing by the Jospong Group at the complex.

Source: Ghana News Agency