

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars, says the lack of quality in the final third accounted for Ghana’s defeat to Comoros.

The Black Stars succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Comoros in the second group match of Group I in the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This humiliating result, which is the second in 11 months against Comoros, has sparked conversations about the commitment of Black Stars players, with others calling for the sack of Chris Hughton following recent poor results.

But according to Chris Hughton, the Black Stars were the better side in the Comoros encounter but unfortunately couldn’t convert their chances.

‘We had very good possession of the ball in Comoros’ half and in the final third. We lacked quality in the final third. When you score goals, you score them by quality, luck, or you score goals because you have lots of chances and one then goes in.

‘We didn’t show enough quality in the attacking area, and one very good chance that Comoros had, they scored, and tha

t was the difference between the two teams,’ Chris Hughton said in a post-match interview.

Ghana’s defeat to Comoros leaves them fourth in Group I with three points, with the next round of matches slated for June 2024.

Up next for Chris Hughton is preparing Ghana’s team for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast but is uncertain whether he would still be in charge of the team in the runup to the tournament.

Source: Ghana News Agency