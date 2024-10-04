We will not underrate Sudan; they are a very good side – Ghana coach Otto Addo



Ghana’s coach, Otto Addo, has mentioned the respect he has for Sudan’s coach, Kwesi Appiah as the two face-off in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.





The Black Stars of Ghana would face the Falcons of Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Libya for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, October 14, 2024.





Otto Addo, speaking at a news conference to announce his 25-man squad for the double-header, expressed his admiration for Kwesi Appiah for what he has accomplished for Ghana’s Black Stars, having previously captained the team.





‘I respect Kwesi Appiah so much for what he has done for the Sudan team. They are currently leading in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in a group with Senegal, Guinea Bissau, among others.





‘There is no way we will underrate them, because they are very good. Those times where players used to underrate their opponents are over. I mean this 2024 every side can play,’ he said.





Otto Addo also remarked that he was aware of Sudan’s ability and strength, and that the team will be well prepared to play them next week.





He also stated that they were determined to get all three points because the team was under pressure following their previous two bad results.





The Black Stars will hold their first training on Monday, October 7, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium as they prepare for the crucial clash.









Source: Ghana News Agency





