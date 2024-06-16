

West Pokot: In a significant move towards fostering peace and unity, members of the clergy from West Pokot County, alongside other area leaders, gathered in Kishaunet showground in Kapenguria Constituency for an interdenominational prayer convention to unite local communities.

According to Kenya News Agency, the event drew residents from various parts of West Pokot, as well as from neighbouring Uganda and Baringo County, highlighting the regional importance of peace in the North Rift. The clergy noted that the North Rift region, including West Pokot, Baringo, and parts of Uganda, has been plagued by cattle rustling and inter-border conflicts that threaten the area’s stability, peace, and development. They regretted that persistent conflicts within expansive regions have led to loss of innocent lives, loss of livelihoods, displacement of families, as well as stagnated socio-economic progress.

Led by Bishop David Kaseton of African Inland Church (AIC) West Pokot, the clergy said the prayer gathering aimed to

unite the community within the expansive but volatile borders, emphasising reconciliation and peace-building efforts. Bishop Kaseton said the prayer brought together over twenty different denominations, demonstrating unity and widespread goodwill through religious collaboration. He disclosed that the congregation included community members from Uganda, West Pokot and Baringo, ushering a new dawn of regional solidarity.

Bishop Kaseton emphasised the importance of unity among the Pokot community, which has historically faced internal divisions so as to forge ahead in long-lasting harmony. The bishop urged the clergy and leaders to reflect on the future of the region and prioritise developmental initiatives that address the core challenges faced by the community. The event recognized the contributions of local leaders such as Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing, Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee, and Tiati MP William Kamket for their dedication and sacrifices towards peace efforts.

The clergy further appeale

d to political leaders in the region to champion development projects to uplift the economic status of the communities, especially in areas suffering serious underdevelopment. “This prayer gathering marks a crucial step towards peace and unity in West Pokot and the broader North Rift region. With combined efforts from religious leaders, political figures, and the community, there is hope for a more peaceful and prosperous future,” Bishop Kaseton announced.

Bishop William Lopeta urged Pokot leaders to handle community issues steadfastly and promote cooperation. Bishop Lopeta said the shared prayers symbolize a collective desire to restore stability and promote socio-economic development in the region. Bishop Moses Makilap of African Gospel Church committed the church’s role to ensuring lasting peace, including grassroots outreaches at border points prone to cattle rustling activities and conflicts. He said the church commits to continue preaching peace and building churches at border points to foster communit

y cohesion and prevent conflicts.