

West pokot: Technocrats and experts gathered in West Pokot to celebrate the launch of the new Agro-ecology Policy, a comprehensive framework designed to promote sustainable farming practices and enhance resilience in local agriculture. The policy aims to improve productivity, environmental sustainability, and livelihoods in the region.





According to Kenya News Agency, County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Wilfred Longronyang, announced that the policy focuses on uplifting indigenous knowledge, encouraging farmer-driven innovations, restoring soil health, regenerating ecosystems, reducing dependence on synthetic chemicals, conserving biodiversity, enhancing food sovereignty, and building resilience to climate change. He explained that the policy was developed with technical support from the Biodiversity and Biosafety Association of Kenya (BIBA-Kenya) and Greenpeace Africa, following extensive stakeholder consultations.





The Agriculture CECM stated that the policy is a farmer-led roadmap and aims to promote ecological farming practices that protect the environment, community health, and livelihoods. Longronyang thanked all stakeholders and the governor for their support, emphasizing the policy’s role in advancing sustainable food systems in West Pokot. He highlighted the region faces challenges such as land reduction, low yields, post-harvest losses, climate change, and market issues, noting that the policy is designed to complement existing practices, fostering ecosystem conservation and resilience without replacing traditional methods.





The CECM stressed that the policy would encourage cross-departmental collaboration to ensure inclusive growth and innovation, aiming for a greener, more resilient future for West Pokot. BIBA-Kenya’s National Coordinator, Ann Maina, reflected on the journey to the launch of the policy, emphasizing agro-ecology’s holistic approach that includes animal and soil health, biodiversity, culture, and social justice. She highlighted efforts by pastoralist communities to reduce conflicts and migration caused by climate change and warned about health risks from inorganic fertilizers, reaffirming BIBA-Kenya’s commitment to training farmers in sustainable practices.





In her remarks, Elizabeth Atieno of Greenpeace Africa praised the shift towards agro-ecology as a beneficial transition for both the environment and farmers, emphasizing the development of drought-resistant seeds and the importance of gradual adoption, especially for livestock farmers. Kapenguria Division Assistant County Commissioner Emily Ogolla emphasized that West Pokot, despite being a dry area with climate variability, holds great potential for agriculture, especially if residents receive proper training in modern practices. She encouraged diversification from cattle to crop farming, highlighting its profitability and its role in reducing banditry.





Ogolla further urged youth investors to consider the region’s peaceful status and advocated for youth engagement in agriculture to leverage social media for wider markets and better income. The County Executive Committee Member for Education, Rebecca Kide, highlighted that farming is the backbone of the country’s economy and emphasized the importance of training locals in sustainable agro-ecological practices, recognizing the transformative impact of education on individuals. She urged farmers who attended the policy’s launch to seriously consider the knowledge shared by speakers, as adopting the practices could promote sustainable agriculture, enhance environmental resilience, and improve livelihoods.





Agnes Chebet, a local farmer, shared how embracing agro-ecological farming techniques has transformed her livelihood. She said by adopting the sustainable farming practices on her two-acre farm, she was able to significantly increase her crop yields. “My sweet potato harvest was so bountiful that I sold it and earned over one million shillings, enabling me to improve my living standards,” she disclosed. Similarly, Philip Kapelmur, another farmer, noted that engaging in agro-ecological practices has boosted his dairy production, and he currently produces more milk and has increased his income, which has helped improve his family’s livelihood. He said currently, he could afford to take his children to school and meet his family’s needs; benefits he credits directly to adopting sustainable farming methods.

