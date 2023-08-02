

The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched an anti-bush fire campaign to deepen citizens’ awareness on measures to protect forest reserves from undesired fires.

Launched on the theme: ’60 years of existence, fire prevention key to sustaining our natural resource and food security’, the campaign sought to remind members of the public on their responsibilities in ensuring forests were free from fire destruction, especially during the dry season.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Frederick Ohemeng, Western Regional Commander of the GNFS, speaking during the launch at Odaakotoameso, a suburb of Asankrangwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region, said the effects of bush fires could be devastating on livelihoods, natural resources, aquatic habitat, crop yield and the agricultural ecosystem.

In that regard, he said there was the need to devise strategies to increase citizens’ awareness on how best to tackle the issue through various campaign pl

atforms to help preserve the forest reserves.

However, ACFO I Ohemeng said illegal mining activities popularly known as ‘galamsey’ threatened possible bush fire fighting, saying ‘A worrying concern is the illegal mining in water bodies which serve as reservoirs for continuous water supply during bush fire fighting have all turned muddy’.

He, therefore, called for a collective efforts of all stakeholders to take firm actions against those involved in the menace to help protect water pollution and its associated impacts.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) James Owusu Adjei, Director of Rural Fires, said in 1983 Ghana recorded the worst ever bush fires where about 50 per cent of forest and vegetation were destroyed.

According to him, to mitigate future reoccurrence of bushfires and its impacts on livelihoods and the economy, it was imperative to deepen public sensitization on bush fires and preventive measures.

‘Bush fire prevention is a collective responsibility of everyone and I am certain that we can maint

ain a bush fire-free environment to protect our investments, food security, jobs and government flagship programmes,’ he added.

Nana Kwesi Boah ll, Divisional Chief Asankran Odaa, expressed appreciation to GNFS for launching the campaign in his area, and pledged his commitment to ensure a bush fire-free environment in his jurisdiction.

As part of anti-bush fire campaign launch, 112 fire volunteers were outdoored to assist the GNFS to prevent bush fire and manage possible outbreaks at the community level.

Source: Ghana News Agency