

Nairobi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has validated Kenya as having eliminated Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), commonly known as sleeping sickness, as a public health problem. This announcement marks a historic milestone in the country’s long battle against the deadly disease.





According to Kenya News Agency, this landmark achievement follows a comprehensive review of Kenya’s national dossier and reflects the nation’s capacity to defeat neglected tropical diseases through strong policy, decisive leadership, scientific excellence, and community-driven action. Speaking during the National HAT Elimination Celebration, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale highlighted that since the first recorded case of the disease in 1901 and the first documented diagnosis in Samia in 1942, HAT has plagued communities in Busia, Bungoma, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, and Narok counties, putting more than seven million people at risk.





‘Since 2009, no indigenous cases have been reported, achieved through a comprehensive national strategy in terms of surveillance, establishment of sentinel and referral facilities, strengthening laboratory capacity for diagnosis, and training health workers for early detection, in coordination with the livestock and wildlife sector on tsetse and parasite control,’ Duale stated. The Ministry of Health formally submitted its HAT elimination dossier to WHO in 2023 and on June 16, 2025, Kenya received official validation from WHO following a rigorous external expert review.





Duale added that while this milestone is a testament to Kenya’s capacity to eliminate neglected tropical diseases, elimination is not eradication. The country must now focus on sustained surveillance, early detection, vector control, animal trypanosomiasis, and the integration of HAT services into the routine public health delivery system. Kenya is investing heavily in the National Public Health Institute (NHPI), which will anchor surveillance, epidemic intelligence, and rapid response capacity.





WHO Kenya Representative Dr. Adiele Onyenze, representing the Director-General (DG) of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized that what was once considered a death sentence has become a deleted threat. ‘Kenya becomes the 10th nation globally and 5th in Africa to achieve this milestone, joining other countries, including Benin, Chad, Uganda, and Rwanda, in this exclusive fellowship of triumph,’ he said.





Dr. Onyenze further noted that this is Kenya’s second victory over Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), following the 2018 certification of the country as being Guinea worm-free. He highlighted that Kenya’s achievement advances the African Agenda and accelerates the NTD roadmap, demonstrating Africa’s leadership in global health.





On her part, the Country Director of AMREF Kenya, Dr. Ndirangu Wanjuki, remarked that this is a huge milestone in eliminating neglected tropical diseases. She added that AMREF and other implementing partners are privileged and inspired to join the Ministry of Health and Livestock in celebrating this milestone. Dr. Ndirangu emphasized the importance of providing resources and committing to strategies that relieve the suffering of vulnerable communities affected by NTDs.





In a personal testimony, Mama Jacinta Serenya shared her experience of receiving effective treatment at the National Sleeping Sickness Referral Hospital (NSSRH) in Alupe, Busia, after years of suffering. Supported by WHO and partners, including the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Kenya’s HAT elimination program will implement a post-validation surveillance plan to detect any potential resurgence or reintroduction of transmission.

