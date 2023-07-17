WHR Global Releases Ask an Expert 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report

WHR Global Shapes Clients’ Policies to Ensure Benefits Offerings Are Competitive in the Market

MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHR Global (WHR), a leader in the global employee relocation industry, announced the release of its international 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report called “Ask an Expert!”

At WHR, our mission is to provide clients with superior relocation services, and to do so, we need to be in tune with the global cost of living. To accomplish this, we created the Ask an Expert 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report, a comprehensive guide to understanding the true cost of living, not just in one city, but in many cities worldwide.

“Drawing from my own personal experience as a former expat residing in Switzerland, and a former relocation coordinator, I bring a deep understanding of the challenges and intricacies of international relocation,” said Sean Thrun, Strategic Initiatives Manager at WHR. “This benchmark report and firsthand knowledge equips WHR with the ability to provide valuable insights and guidance to mobility teams, enabling them to navigate the complexities of global assignments more effectively.”

The Report includes 8.8 million price submissions from 11,000 cities, and prices benchmarked by country include rental prices for 1 & 3 bedrooms both inside and outside of city centers, common utilities costs per month, local transportation, and more. Understanding the ground realities of cost of living helps relocation teams create scalable solutions and helps businesses have more productive moves, making the transition for employees smoother than ever.

The Report allows businesses to “check the pulse” of their allowances and per diems, whether they choose to administer fixed amounts globally, or variable by location. If global mobility teams find that the allowances and per diems offered to their employees are lower than the average for that country, contact WHR today for a free consultation, including a breakdown of the benchmark report by city.

Global mobility teams may use this Report, which covers 99 countries, to benchmark the following:

Monthly housing allowances for assignments & commuters,

Monthly utilities allowances for assignments & commuters,

Monthly transportation allowances for assignments & commuters,

Transportation per diems for preview and home finding trips, and

Meal per diems for preview and home finding trips.

Whether you are a relocation manager or a business leader, investing in the Ask an Expert 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report today can help you make the most informed decisions for your relocation budget and employee benefits policies.

See more data and download the complete 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark Report “Ask an Expert” here.

The Ask an Expert 2023 Allowances & Per Diems Benchmark is intended for informational purposes only.

About WHR Global

WHR Global (WHR) is a private, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in the United States, Switzerland, and Singapore. With its 100% client retention rate for the past decade, WHR continues to position itself as the trusted leader in global employee relocation. WHR lives by its vision and passion for Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple. To learn more about WHR, visit https://www.whrg.com/, or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:

Sean Thrun, Strategic Initiatives Manager

+1-262-746-1314

Sean.Thrun@whrg.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8874927