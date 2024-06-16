Women Brave Risky Dawn, Self-Sustain Through Fish Sales in Douala’s Youpwe Market



Douala: As the first rays of light pierce through the streets of the economic capital, Douala, every dawn, a group of determined women gathers at Youpwe Fish Market in the second subdivision, ready to face the challenges of a day spent in the informal trade of fish. Meanwhile, fishermen at the seashore disembark from their pirogues after a long night of fishing, displaying their fresh fish, crabs, and prawns available for wholesale purchase. The ‘first come, first served’ rule with good quality holds.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the female fish vendors in this market are early risers. Some find satisfaction in self-sustaining their households, while others contribute to their family’s livelihoods. Marry Blandine is one of these women, thriving in the informal sector for the past 20 years. At around 10 AM on Friday, March 7, 2025, when we meet the single mother of two, she has packed up after finishing her sales for the day; the business holds no secrets for her anymore.

‘To have good fish, you must

get up early. We get here between 3 and 4 AM, especially now that there is fish scarcity. You must be physically strong and mentally prepared; otherwise, you won’t succeed,’ she confides, adding with a smile that she leaves her home every day with hope to make a profit, but sometimes the market doesn’t cooperate.

‘It is business. It can be good today and bad tomorrow. However, this is not a reason to discourage us. We know it may not be good today, but it could be better tomorrow,’ Mary says.

The women are spread across this part of Douala, referred to as the city’s fish market due to its closeness to the sea. The hub is busy with activities, including women spotted at many corners roasting fish to attract buyers.

Marry, like her peers, tightens her resolve and never gives up as the soldiers at the forefront of fish sales leave their homes each day unsure of the outcome. Aurelie, another woman apparently in her fifties, sits at another corner of the market with a basin half full of fish. She says she hasn’

t made any gains for the past two days. ‘But that doesn’t stop me from being here because at least here, we find something to eat,’ she adds.

Every woman at the Youpwe fish market has a story to tell, often shaped by resilience. The market policies sometimes disadvantage them, threatening to derail their efforts, but hope keeps them going; sustaining their families is the ultimate goal.

This activity in the cosmopolitan city of Douala often exposes the women who have to adapt in various ways, struggling to meet fishermen in time to get the best catches in the early hours, which are mostly characterised by insecurity. Female fish vendor, Arriete, in an attempt to prioritize her safety, arrives at the market relatively late. ‘I often find that the best fish has already been bought. I’m forced to settle for what’s left. It is well; whatever God gives, I accept.’ She says.

Another vendor, Cecile, is concerned about the muddy environment where they are compelled to do their business, coupled with fish scarcity.

‘We pay taxes every month. Is this normal? This is what disturbs us sometimes in this market. The fish prices are high. You can buy fish for 5,000 francs, but you might not sell it all day. We pray that God keeps us going,’ she says, expressing hope that the authorities will expedite the relocation to a newly constructed infrastructure recently built to accommodate them.

Inaugurated on December 27, 2024, by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, this state-of-the-art fishing port, worth 7 billion FCFA, is yet to receive its occupants. The infrastructure aims to improve the working and living conditions of fishermen by increasing their income by 40% and boosting fish sales in the city of Douala by reducing post-catch losses by approximately 60%, creating around 1,500 jobs. It comprises a dock that can accommodate around thirty pirogues simultaneously, a fish market, a cold storage warehouse, an ice production unit, a quality control laboratory, a dining area, and a secure parking lot.