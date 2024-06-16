

Sebba: The High Commissioner of Yagha province, Adama Koussoub©, chaired the inaugural session of the Provincial Consultation Framework at the Regional Directorate of Economy and Planning (DREP) of the Sahel on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Sebba. All key players in the province participated in discussions centered on the humanitarian, educational, and health situation in Yagha.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the session began with the High Commissioner applauding the strong turnout and encouraging participants to attentively engage with the presentations. The technical services outlined the sectoral situation, with the Provincial Directorate of Humanitarian Action detailing the recent food supplies, including 300 tons of millet, 200 tons of rice, and 100 tons of beans distributed between Sebba and Solhan.





Challenges identified during the session included the need for food support for vulnerable households, the establishment of contingency stocks, advocacy for regular school supplies, and support for areas under blockade. Future plans involve promoting food and nutrition security, supporting income-generating activities, and enhancing education and vocational training.





On the educational front, the provincial director for preschool, primary, and non-formal education reviewed the past school year’s achievements, such as the return of some teachers, recruitment of community teachers, and a Primary School Certificate success rate of 75.52%. The focus moving forward includes facilitating the return of volunteer staff, finding partners for classroom rehabilitation, and strengthening continuing education.





For the health district, the chief physician highlighted challenges such as difficulties for agents in blockaded areas to reach their posts, insufficient human resources, high transportation costs for health products, and poor communication networks. He recommended including health personnel in air rotations, mobilizing a health reserve, and constructing a district headquarters.





Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reiterated their efforts in Sebba and Solhan, focusing on food donations, health assistance, and support for income-generating activities. Concluding the session, High Commissioner Adama Koussoub© commended the valuable contributions and participants’ dedication to local development, reaffirming the State’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Yagha province and Burkina Faso.

