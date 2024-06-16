Young Farmer Turns Rice Fields Into Business Empire



Nairobi: In Mwea’s Wamumu Ward, Kirinyaga county a young woman is planting more than crops by sowing a vision for economic independence and youth-led innovation through farming.

According to Kenya News Agency, Felistar Nyakio, a Jomo Kenyatta University graduate in Business Administration, defied expectations by walking away from the hunt for the elusive white-collar jobs and instead turned to land while embracing agriculture as a business and a calling. “I didn’t want to wait endlessly for an office job. I wanted to create something of my own. Agriculture gave me that freedom,” she says.

With skills gained from a UNICEF-sponsored agribusiness training programme, Felistar began farming on a humble 50×100 plot. Today, she runs two fully productive rice farms on acres and is rewriting the script for small-scale farmers in Kenya. Felistar is more than a farmer; she’s a value chain disruptor. By handling everything from production to packaging and direct sales, she bypasses brokers who often exploit smallholde

rs. “I don’t just grow rice; I brand, package and sell it myself. By cutting out the middlemen, I earn more and give customers pure, trusted Mwea rice straight from the source,” says Felistar.

Through the use of social media platforms, Felistar is able to reach more customers from different parts of the county. She uses platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to showcase her farm products, connect with buyers, and grow her agribusiness. “My clarion call to young people like myself is, ‘Let’s make use of social media to earn a living. You just post what you do and get customers. You don’t require much to start; just show your work,'” she says.

Her farms produce includes both Pishori rice and Basmati rice, and she’s also among the few farmers in the area cultivating Nyota beans, a fast-maturing, drought-tolerant crop that’s disease resistant and profitable. “Nyota beans are perfect for young farmers starting out. Low input, quick turnaround, and high demand. It’s a smart entry crop,” she says.

In addition to ri

ce and Nyota beans, Felistar also grows pigeon peas, a drought-tolerant legume known for its resilience and profitability. The crop matures between 4 to 8 months depending on the variety and thrives across seasons, which makes it ideal for areas with unreliable rainfall. Its ability to grow in multiple seasons is a major advantage for farmers looking to ensure year-round income.

Felistar also trains young farmers from time to time, mentoring them on climate-smart agriculture and agribusiness. She proudly notes that some of her trainees have embraced small-scale farming in Mwea and are thriving even in challenging environmental conditions. But Feristar’s journey isn’t just about her own success. She’s passionate about changing mindsets and inspiring a new generation of agripreneurs.

“The future belongs to those who grow it. Agriculture isn’t outdated; it’s evolving. With tech, innovation, and vision, we can build businesses, create jobs, and feed the nation,” she added. She urges youth to embrace digital too

ls, climate-smart practices, and direct-to-market models to break free from exploitative systems and gain control of their agribusinesses. “Everyone eats so food will always be in demand. Instead of chasing limited jobs, why not create your own through the land beneath your feet?” posed Felistar.

Felistar Nyakio is proof that farming isn’t a fallback; it’s a frontier. Her story is a call to action for youth to reclaim agriculture, not just as a livelihood but as a path to leadership, innovation, and prosperity.