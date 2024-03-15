Zenith Bank expands presence with new branch in Techiman



Zenith Bank, one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions, has opened its newest branch in Techiman, in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

Strategically located in the heart of Techiman, this expansion underscores Zenith Bank Ghana’s commitment to serving communities across Ghana and fostering economic growth in the region.

With the opening of the Techiman branch, the Bank now operates 43 business locations throughout Ghana, demonstrating its continued investment in the country’s economic prosperity.

This new location will not only serve as a hub for banking services but also as a catalyst for empowering local businesses and driving entrepreneurship.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Ghana, in an address during a ceremony to formally open the Techiman branch for active business, expressed excitement and touted the community’s importance to the Bank.

‘Techiman is a highly central business hub in Ghana, with immense potential for growth and development. We are th

rilled to be part of this vibrant community and provide first-class banking services to individuals and businesses in Techiman and its surrounding areas,’ he said.

He said that Zenith Bank Ghana prioritizes customer satisfaction and strives to tailor our products and services to meet the diverse needs of their clients.

‘From specialized accounts for women-owned and women-led businesses to innovative solutions for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), we are committed to supporting the growth and success of our customers,’ he added.

Mr Onwuzurigbo said as part of its efforts to support MSMEs in Ghana, Zenith Bank had partnered with the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) to provide accessible credit solutions to entrepreneurs.

Through this collaboration, Zenith Bank Ghana and AGF aim to alleviate the challenges of securing collateral, particularly for women-owned and women-led businesses as well sustainable businesses, where 70 per cent of the collateral is absorbed by AGF and the women-owned a

nd women-led businesses pay 30 per cent of the collateral, thereby fueling economic growth and fostering a conducive business environment.

‘We believe in the power of collaboration and are dedicated to empowering MSMEs to thrive,’ Mr. Onwuzurigbo said.

He said by offering tailored financial solutions and ongoing support, the Bank aimed to enable businesses in Techiman and beyond to reach their full potential.

In addition to its comprehensive product and service offerings, Zenith Bank Ghana prides itself on leveraging technology to enhance banking accessibility and convenience for all customers.

With State-of-the-Art applications and digital platforms such as the Bank’s USSD *966#, ZMobile Ghana App, and Internet Banking platforms for corporate entities and individuals, Zenith Bank Ghana ensures a seamless banking experience for individuals and businesses alike.

The opening of the Techiman branch marks a significant milestone for Zenith Bank Ghana as it continues to expand its footprint and make a positiv

e impact on communities across Ghana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Appiah Danquah encouraged staff to make physical and cyber security a priority in their service provision.

He said this would ensure the safety of customers’ funds and project the Bank positively to prospective clients.

The event was graced by members of the clergy, police service, well-established business owners in Techiman as well as representatives from the Techiman Traditional Council.

Source: Ghana News Agency