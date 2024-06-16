

Narok: Over 10,000 young people in Narok County have registered for the six-month Climate Workx (Kazi Mtaani) programme. Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia announced that 1,075 youth, aged between 18 and 35 years, will be recruited across the nine sub-counties.





According to Kenya News Agency, Commissioner Lotiatia spoke during a County Implementation Committee (CIC) meeting, held at the Commissioner’s boardroom, where he emphasized that only the vulnerable but disciplined individuals will be considered for the job. The programme will involve the youth in activities such as establishing nursery beds, greening highways, road construction, and the maintenance and cleaning of roadways.





Additionally, the youth will participate in cleaning streets, markets, drainage systems, and informal settlements. Commissioner Lotiatia assured residents of a fair selection process, highlighting that the Selection Committee will focus on gender balance and family background to avoid selecting two people from the same family. Thirty percent of the available positions will be reserved for persons with disabilities, with support mechanisms in place to ensure their full participation.





The programme aims to plant over 100,000 tree seedlings in Maasai Mau Forest and other parts of the county to boost tree cover in Narok. Commissioner Lotiatia urged against political interference, stressing that the selected youth should remain patriotic to their country.





Climate Workx seeks to address unemployment and underemployment among young people and strengthen Kenya’s climate resilience through grassroots environmental conservation. The initiative also aims to foster a generation of young people committed to national development, as well as environmentally conscious and socially responsible citizens.

