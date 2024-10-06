2024 Hogbetsotso festival: Ban on noise making lifted



Keta: The 2024 Hogbetsotso Festival Central Planning Committee has announced the end of the ban placed on noise making that took effect from September 8 to September 27.

The ban, which was observed by all the 36 states within the Anlo included drumming, funerals rites, noisy church activities, entertainment shows, among others.

Togbi Zewu IV, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of this year’s Committee, told the Ghana News Agency, in an interview that the period was more successful as compared to previous years.

‘The ban on noise making remains mandatory and we must prioritise it since it is the period we use to perform some important rituals for a smooth, successful and peaceful festival,’ he stated.

He commended churches, mosques, pubs, hotels, individuals, and the public for the cooperation over the period to ensuring this year’s ban on noise and drumming was a successful and memorable one.

He also expressed gratitude to the council’s representatives and the Ghana Police service for enforcing the ban wi

thin the Anlo land.

‘Though the ban period was successful, we also received a report about how some people were alleged to have defaulted our rules and regulations, and we will investigate and bring them to book if found culpable.’

Togbi Zewu also noted that this year’s mini Hogbetsotso festival would be held at Alakple on Saturday, October 26, with students’ festival taking place on Wednesday, October 30, after a successful launching of the Hogbetsotso festival at Tsiame on Saturday, August 24.

Anlo Hogbetsotso festival is celebrated by people of Anlo annually on the first week of November at Anloga Hogbe Park, the traditional home of Anlos to commemorate the escape of Ewe people from Nortse in Togo to the present place.

The 2024 Anlo Hogbetsotso festival is expected to bring together all citizens of Anlo and beyond from near and far to foster the development of the area.

This year’s Hogbetsotso festival will be celebrated under the theme ‘Strengthening Bonds and Embracing Our Shared Heritage.’

Source

: Ghana News Agency