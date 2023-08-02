The President of the Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation, Hon. Cabral Libi, has said that he will win the 2025 presidential election in Cameroon.

He was speaking during a televised interview on Info TV on Sunday.

“Our goal at the PCRN is to win the 2025 presidential election,” he said.

The member of parliament chastised unnamed political party leaders who have not made it a priority to take part in political debates in Cameroon.

“Political parties are moral and physical persons, we have pre-electoral, electoral, post electoral sickness…but it is your capacity that will make sure that you do not fall sick…I was checking this morning, we have more than 43, 000 militants with party’s card since 2019.”

He remained confident that his party is able to put in place elctoral brigades that will sensitise Cameroonians on voters card among others.

Source: Cameroon News Agency