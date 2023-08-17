According to the World Health Organization, Cameroon is among several countries in West and Central Africa experiencing recurrent cholera outbreaks. As of last year, 6652 suspected cases of cholera were recorded including 134 deaths reported in six regions, authorities have said.

It is for these reasons that the Ministry of Public Health and its partners have organized a reactive campaign against cholera in the Center region of Cameroon.

According to Dr Minyem Fils Emmanuel, Chief of the Djoungolo Health district, the vaccine is free:

“We invite the population of Djoungolo to make great use of the reactive vaccination campaign against cholera. The children of one year and above, pregnant women are encouraged to receive it. The vaccine will be administered in your various areas, health centers and all public locations by the health personnel of the Ministry of public health.

“We want to assure every one of the efficiency of this vaccine to protect everyone against cholera. Together, let us say no to cholera.”

“People around me had cholera, even my closest neighbor, she was already pregnant for about 6 months and she died with the baby at the hospital because she was contaminated. I had about 4 cases in my area, that is what prompted me to come today for the vaccine,” one of the recipients of the vaccine explained.

The vaccination Campaign will run from 16-20 August, 2023 in Yaounde.

Source: Cameroon News Agency