

Yaound: Maurice Kamto has issued a warning to ELECAM, the General Delegation of National Security (DGSN), and the CPDM regarding their alleged use of foreign nationals residing in Cameroon for electoral fraud.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the opposition leader condemned the regime for granting Cameroonian nationality to foreigners who have neither applied for it nor renounced their original nationality, while simultaneously preventing millions of Cameroonians in the diaspora from participating in the elections.





Kamto criticized this trio for enabling electoral fraud from the voter registration phase. He stated, “The CPDM’s political elites identify the foreigners to whom the DGSN issues real fake national identity cards, ELECAM registers them on the electoral roll and the CPDM’s local elite keeps their electoral cards until voting day to fraudulently get them to vote with these electoral cards.” He also pointed out that this practice explains why these bodies are hindering the application of Article 80 of the Electoral Code, which mandates the publication of the national electoral roll by December 30 each year.





Additionally, Kamto urged diplomatic and consular representations of Cameroon’s neighboring countries to dissuade their nationals from interfering in the electoral process in Cameroon. “It is cruel that Africans who enjoy the fraternal hospitality of Cameroonians should agree to play this criminal game at a time when our people are mobilizing in fierce adversity to give themselves a future through the forthcoming presidential election,” he emphasized and cautioned foreigners involved in this fraud about the potential legal consequences they may face.

