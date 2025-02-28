Bitget Spreads Kindness This Ramadan by Providing 100,000 Meals to Those in Need Bitget Spreads Kindness This Ramadan by Providing 100,000 Meals to Those in Need

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is partnering with world-renowned humanitarian organizations, including the UN Refugee Agency, UN World Food Programme, ShareTheMeal, and the One Billion Meals Endowment, to distribute up to 100,000 meals to individuals in need during Ramadan. This initiative targets vulnerable communities in regions facing significant challenges, aiming to alleviate hunger during the holy month.

Each meal will support families and individuals during the holy month. The effort is strengthened by contributions from the Bitget community, emphasizing collective action and compassion. To achieve the fundraising target, Bitget has introduced initiatives encouraging participation from users, VIP clients, and influencer partners.

Bitget will first pledge 10,000 meals to the people in need, followed by a series of Iftar dinners in key locations, including Dubai and Istanbul, fostering unity and philanthropy. Attendees can contribute through donations, with Bitget matching each dollar raised. Exclusive auctions featuring memorabilia from partnerships with La Liga will also contribute to the fundraising, and Bitget will direct all proceeds toward the cause. 100% of the proceeds will go towards the fundraiser.

“Ramadan is a time for generosity and unity,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “By leveraging our global network, we aim to create a meaningful impact in communities facing adversity. This initiative demonstrates kindness from the crypto space and aligns with our mission to drive positive change through collaborative efforts.”

The campaign, featuring the 10,000-meal pledge from Bitget, donation matching, and exclusive auctions, will be supported by local teams organizing community engagement events. It is set to launch on the first day of Ramadan, in alignment with the Islamic calendar.

