

Yaound: Two Cameroonians, Sylas Nyuydzene Verdzekov and Lovert Che, have been arrested in California for allegedly orchestrating a sophisticated $10 Million (6.3 Billion CFA) fraud scheme. A third suspect who is also of Cameroonian origin, Mustapha Nkachiwouo Selly Yamie, remains at large. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the scheme targeted over 100 victims, primarily the elderly, through various fraudulent tactics. The defendants created fake identification documents, including passports and driver’s licenses, established 36 shell companies, and opened at least 145 bank accounts to receive the funds they had defrauded from their victims. They also registered 32 private mailboxes across Southern California to facilitate their crimes.





One major tactic involved impersonating law enforcement officers and employees of well-known companies, falsely claiming victims’ accounts had been compromised. Using fake badges and credentials, they convinced their elderly victims to transfer money into fraudulent accounts under the guise of securing their funds. Another scheme involved posing as real estate owners to trick victims into wiring payments for non-existent property sales.





‘As the indictment alleges, these defendants built a sophisticated fraud and money laundering scheme that targeted and preyed on our most vulnerable citizens. They not only stole the victims’ money but robbed them of their security and trust,’ said Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally. ‘Let this serve as a clear message: If you defraud members of our community, especially the elderly, we will hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law.’





Once funds were received, the defendants laundered the money by withdrawing large sums for personal expenses. If convicted, they will face severe legal consequences for defrauding vulnerable individuals and laundering illicit funds.

