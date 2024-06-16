

Homa bay: Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga has described the just-concluded Devolution Sensitisation Week as a practical demonstration that devolution is not just a structure of governance but a living process that must impact the daily lives of citizens. Speaking during the close of the week-long activities in Mbita, Wanga emphasized the importance of taking government services directly to the people through public engagement, civic education, and essential service delivery.





According to Kenya News Agency, the initiative included a three-day medical camp conducted in collaboration with the Council of Governors and the Mpesa Foundation, which reached an estimated 24,800 residents. Health services offered included general outpatient care, cancer screening, dental and eye services, and testing for chronic and infectious diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, and malaria. About 4,960 patients received outpatient care, and 21 individuals accessed family planning services.





In a proactive move against non-communicable diseases, 149 women underwent breast cancer screenings, and 30 others were tested for cervical cancer. The eye clinic screened 490 residents, treating 269 of them, providing reading glasses to 190, and fitting corrective lenses for 25. Additionally, 24 patients were referred for advanced treatment, including 11 diagnosed with cataracts.





Governor Wanga noted the inclusivity of the program, which attended to 20 people living with disabilities. The county also collected 35 pints of blood during its donation drive, contributing significantly to the healthcare system. Nutritional assessments highlighted a concerning trend of residents being either underweight or overweight, prompting further health interventions.





The sensitisation week also featured legal aid and land clinics addressing succession, land disputes, criminal cases, and matrimonial matters, with land-related issues being the most common. Public engagement forums in villages, schools, homes, and markets allowed residents to discuss concerns about clean water, road infrastructure, market expansion, education, and job creation.





Governor Wanga assured residents that their voices would be represented at the upcoming Devolution Conference, emphasizing the importance of a people-driven development agenda. The governor praised health workers, county staff, community mobilizers, and development partners for their support, highlighting the success of people-centred governance.





Mary Mwiti, Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Governors, stated that the sensitisation week aimed to promote equity, inclusion, and citizen participation in governance. Joe Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chair, confirmed the organization’s support in ensuring citizens’ access to critical healthcare services during the sensitisation period.

