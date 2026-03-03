A New Global MVNO Consortium Launches at MWC to Simplify International Expansion

WARRINGTON, United Kingdom, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from 2 to 5 March, Jersey Telecom, MVNE Pty Ltd, MDS Global and Ycorp will announce the formation of a new global consortium. The collaboration is designed to reshape how Mobile Virtual Network Operators launch, scale and expand across international markets.

The collaboration introduces a modern MVNO launch model that brings together network reach, operational expertise, digital business systems and market ready innovation into a single coordinated framework. The aim is to remove the friction that has historically made international expansion complex, slow and capital intensive for virtual operators.

Addressing the real barriers to MVNO growth

For many MVNOs, expansion beyond a domestic market has required rebuilding infrastructure, renegotiating roaming agreements, navigating regulatory complexity and investing heavily in system integration. At the same time, increasing margin pressure and customer acquisition costs have made competing on price alone unsustainable.

This consortium has been formed in response to those challenges.

It provides a structured pathway for brands and operators to design, launch and manage services across multiple territories without recreating their core stack in every new market.

Rather than positioning MVNOs as low cost alternatives, the model supports operators that want to compete on experience, brand, service innovation and digital differentiation.

Four partners. One integrated ecosystem.

Each partner contributes a distinct capability within the ecosystem.

Jersey Telecom provides the connectivity foundation. With more than 500 global mobile and roaming relationships and a secure carrier grade network estate, JT enables seamless international service delivery. Its infrastructure supports mission critical functions including fraud prevention, identity related network intelligence and secure digital engagement. This global connectivity layer gives MVNOs immediate access to established international routes and resilient network performance. Marcus Irwin, Head of Product Innovation at JT, stated, “We’re delighted to support innovative MVNOs as they scale internationally using our global network. By providing secure, carrier-grade connectivity and established roaming relationships, we’re removing traditional barriers to growth and enabling operators to expand with confidence.”

MVNE Pty Ltd brings deep operational enablement expertise. With hands-on experience supporting MVNOs in competitive and rapidly changing markets, MVNE structures commercially viable propositions aligned with real customer behaviour. From onboarding and launch readiness to lifecycle optimisation, MVNE ensures that network capability translates into commercially sustainable operator models. Yaron Assabi, Founder & CEO at DSG and MVNE, explains, “Our mission is to help MVNOs succeed in delivery and long-term growth. Working with these partners allows us to combine strong operational execution with commercial insight, giving operators a clearer, faster path to sustainable expansion.”

MDS Global provides the digital first Business Support System that underpins the ecosystem. Its agile BSS platform supports real time billing, complex pricing constructs, partner models and rapid service configuration. The system is designed to enable multilayered business models across wholesale, retail and hybrid structures while allowing operators to introduce differentiated bundles and services without technical constraints. Ryan O’Hanlon, VP of Global Sales at MDS Global, describes, “As part of this consortium, we’re proud to act as a catalyst for modern MVNO growth. Our digital-first BSS platform gives operators the flexibility to innovate, differentiate and scale internationally without the constraints of legacy systems.”

Ycorp acts as the MVNA within the consortium and will be seeking to launch MVNO’s within the ecosystem. Known for its digital innovation and private labelling heritage, Ycorp brings strong regulatory expertise and brand led product design. Ycorp was responsible for launching the United Kingdom’s first digital only MVNO, Ymobile, in 2024, onboarding customers in under three minutes through an app led experience. Its experience in building fast, compliant and fully branded mobile services provides a practical demonstration of what this consortium model enables. Stan Tang, COO at Ycorp, remarked, “We’re delighted to be at the digital frontier of next-generation MVNOs. Having built fully digital mobile propositions ourselves, we’re excited to help other operators launch, scale and expand with speed and confidence by joining this consortium.”

A platform built for the next generation of MVNOs

The combined ecosystem is designed to support a wide range of propositions. These include consumer brands, travel focused operators, fintech aligned services, enterprise offerings and sector specific digital businesses.

MVNOs are increasingly expected to behave like technology products. They must be app led, instantly provisioned, transparent and responsive. This consortium has been structured to meet that expectation. It reduces time to market, lowers capital intensity and provides a scalable foundation for international growth.

Over time, the shared ambition is to provide a consistent route to cross border expansion without re-engineering systems for each new territory.

A new blueprint for global virtual operators

This partnership introduces a new blueprint for how virtual operators can be built and scaled in a digitally led telecom environment.

By bringing together global connectivity, hands-on operational expertise, flexible digital systems and real market insight, Jersey Telecom, MVNE Pty Ltd, MDS Global and Ycorp have created a practical launchpad for ambitious MVNOs ready to think beyond borders and grow with confidence.

