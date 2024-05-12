

Togbi Awlavi IV, the newly installed chief of Bate Clan (of the Anlos) at Dzita in the Volta Region has called for unity among the citizens to build a new Dzita with endless possibilities.

He underscored the importance of collective action in addressing contemporary challenges like poverty and educational disparities, drawing inspiration from the community’s past triumphs, saying; ‘A single bracelet does not jingle.’

Togbi Awlavi made the call during his official installation at a well-attended ceremony steeped in culture.

It was presided by Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo, which drew dignitaries from far and near, including Togbi Zewu IV, Dufia of Anloga, and Mr Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer of AT Ghana.

He assured of best practices to ensure peace, an important ingredient for development, reigned at Dzita, by upholding the legacies and values of his people.

‘It is important to maintain a united Dzita for only through that can we have peace to think about development efforts for the

progress of our community,’ he said.

‘It is possible. I have deep respect for my predecessors and I acknowledge the rich legacy entrusted to me and I won’t do anything in the entirety of my reign, to mar that.’

Togbi Awlavi said he would stay true to the values of his Clan and not be deterred by circumstances to fail in his duties, pledging to uphold the values of bravery and resilience that had long characterised the Bate Clan.

‘Education is pivotal in the progress of any community and that is why I’m so passionate about the education of the current and future generations of our people.’

‘I vow to collaborate with the Dufia, Togbi Sarbah IV, to cultivate a future where every child in Dzita has the opportunity to thrive.’

Togbi Agbesi Awusu, the Chairman, reaffirmed his support for Togbi Awlavi and pledged to work towards a unified Anlo to ensure success for Anlo Dukor (state) and for all Ewes and the country at large.

Mr Leo Skarlatos, the Guest of Honour, expressed excitement about Togbi Awlavi’s inst

allation and hoped for a stronger collaboration between AT Ghana and Dzita during his reign.

He acknowledged the network challenges faced by the community and pledged the telecommunication company’s commitment to finding solutions for a better experience.

Some residents told the Ghana News Agency that Togbi’s installation marked a new chapter for Dzita and the Bate Clan and a time of growth and development for the community.

