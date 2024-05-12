Mother’s Day: Freda Prempeh Foundation offers free health screening for female police personnel



The Freda Prempeh Foundation (FPF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised free health screening exercise for female police personnel to know their various health conditions to mark this year’s mother day celebration.

Dr Freda Prempeh, the former minister and the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region, established the foundation which among other objectives works to promote the welfare of women and girls.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Prempeh, the founder, FPF, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the exercise was held at the Ghana Police Church in Accra on Sunday with more than 200 female personnel of the service screened to know their sugar levels, and blood pressure.

The theme for the event was ”healthy moms, healthy families’ and a team of medical personnel conducted the free health screening exercise, which sensitized the participants to a good diet and health.

It acknowledged the exceptional contributions of mothers and commended them for

their sacrifices and efforts in raising families amid all the challenges, right from conception to childbirth, nine months and beyond.

The statement reminded women to undertake periodic medical checkups to know their health conditions, advising mothers to examine their breasts regularly for cancers, as well as osteoporosis, hypertension, blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes.

‘Our diet is equally important and it’s imperative to maintain a balanced diet, and eat some fruits and vegetables. It’s also equally good to stay off too much oils, salts and sugars’, it added.

The statement entreated women and mothers to also exercise regularly, not only to enhance their physical appearance, but also improve their health and reduce stress too.

‘Regular exercise enhances our mood and the form of socialising, especially if we are able to go to the gym. You can do some bit of walking, dancing, aerobics, yoga, indoor, and family exercises which may be over the weekend, depending on your work schedule’, it added.

‘In f

act, men do a lot of exercise, go to the gym a lot, and we ought to play our part to stay healthy’.

The statement said it was also good to show love to mothers, shower them with gifts and also spend quality time and pamper them, saying ‘we need to take our mothers out to the spa, massage and beauty parlours.’

It advised women and mothers to prioritize their health indicating that ‘our physical, mental, and even spiritual well-being play a significant impact on our families’, and entreated career women to have time for their private life and build strong support of friends.

‘We must involve ourselves in church activities, clubs, associations, rotary clubs and above all set our own goals, objectives, and boundaries and also prioritize our needs and maintain a balance’, the statement added and advised women to also have adequate rest and have time for games too.

