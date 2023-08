Close to a dozen people are feared dead in a road accident Wednesday 9, August 2023, involving a 70-seater bus of the Touristique voyage. Several passengers who sustained injuries have been rushed to a hospital in Ngaoundere, Cameroon’s Adamawa region.

Sources hint the accident happened at a place called Falaise de Mbe, about 40 km from the centre of town.

The bus was heading towards Garoua.

Source: Cameroon News Agency